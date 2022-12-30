Letters to the editor: Workers deserve thanks for holiday effort Published 12:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022

On Christmas Eve, Ironton City workers responded to a major water leak on Third and Vernon streets. The leak occurred around 2 a.m.

Water service was interrupted to many residents in the city and the neighboring system of Hecla Water.

In subzero temperatures, city workers climbed out of bed and began the repair. When water touches anything at this temperature, it freezes instantly. The city crew worked thoughout the night and into the morning getting the water restored.

Email newsletter signup

The men endured terrible conditions to get the water back on for people to celebrate Christmas.

I want to say ‘Thank you,” to the City of Ironton employees who fixed the leak so other could have a pleasant holiday.

Sincerely,

Tony Howard

Hecla Water Association

General manager