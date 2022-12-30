Roger Holston Published 3:04 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Dec. 20, 1968–Dec. 21, 2022

Roger Holston, 54, of Ironton, died on Dec. 21, 2022.

He was the husband of Michelle Mullins.

He retired from Lawrence County Court House Maintenance Deptartment.

He was born Dec. 20, 1968, to Ronnie Holston and his mother, Kathlene Malone Holston, and Gary Cremeans who raised him.

Also surviving are his son, David (Margaret) Holston; daughters, Kimberly (Camron) Smith and Amanda Hoslton; brothers, Richard Holston and Ronald Holston; sister, Kathy Holston; and grandchildren, Dexter Followay, Tristen Rojas, Graysen Rojas, Bryson Rojas, Emilee Holston and Marlee Holston

A funeral was held at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, 1 p.m. with Pat Thompson officiating.