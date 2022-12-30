Turning Christmas trees into habitats Published 12:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022

There are six drop off locations around Lawrence County

With the end of the Christmas season, people who purchased live Christmas trees face the issue of how to get rid of it.

Well, those trees can be donated to the Wayne National Forest and the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District and used to help create fish habitat in Lake Vesuvius.

From now until Jan. 9, used, live trees can be dropped at off locations six locations around Lawrence County marked “Christmas Tree Drop Site.” and place the tree in the designated area.

The six drop off locations are:

• Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville – At the Cedar Street entrance.

• South Point Village Property – Parking lot at 408 2nd Street beside the Police Department.

• Coal Grove Village Municipal Hall – In the vacant lot behind the Hall off Carlton-Davidson Lane.

• Village of Hanging Rock – Lot next to the former Police Department building.

• City of Ironton – Junction of US 52 & State Route 141 at the vacant ODOT property.

• Wayne National Forest Ironton Ranger Station – 6518 State Route 93, Pedro

Only live trees are being accepted, not artificial ones. Make sure that the trees are bare with all ornaments and decorations removed.

Once the trees are collected, they will be bundled together and dropped into Lake Vesuvius with help from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

These trees create great habitat for fish and the food they rely on. Many species of fish love to use submerged trees for shelter. These trees also provide nutrients and a place for phytoplankton and algae to grow.

Phytoplankton and algae are the foundation of the lake food web, and their presence will attract other creatures—from snails and crawfish to baitfish and larger predatory fish—to the submerged trees.