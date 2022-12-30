Violet Bias Published 9:17 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Violet Mae Bias, 96, of South Point, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastor Tom Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.