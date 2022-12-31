Commission closes out year in short meeting Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

The Lawrence County Commission accepted the resignation of one executive assistant and hired another at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Colton Copley voted to accept the resignation of Stephanie Helms.

“So moved, with regret,” Holliday said.

They then voted to hire Dylan Bentley to the position, effective Jan. 3.

The commissioners also recognized Cyndi Marshall, who is retiring after 51 years of service at the county treasurer’s office.

Holliday said it may be a record at the courthouse.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone who’s been here longer,” she said. “We bid her farewell and wish her well.”

The final meeting for the year of the commission was a short one. Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., whose term is ending, was not present.

Commissioner-elect Mike Finley was present for the meeting.

“We look forward to filling this seat,” Holliday said of the next meeting, for which Finley will be sworn in.