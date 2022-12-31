Community calendar Dec. 31, 2022 Published 5:17 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Saturday

Jeffersonville M.B. Church New Year’s Eve Service

Jeffersonville M.B. Church in Coal Grove will have a New Year’s Eve service from 8–10 p.m. Speaker will be Bro. Billy Markins. There will be special singing. Pastor is Kenny Ruggles.

New Year’s Noon Celebration

The Highlands Museum will have a New Year’s event for kids too young to join in the New Year’s Eve festivities. The museum will have New Year’s Noon, a New Year’s Eve party from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and enjoy snacks and a variety of activities. At noon, there will be a balloon drop from the mezzanine level. $5 for children; adults and members are free.

Monday

Jeffersonville M.B. Church Ladies Missionary Meeting

Jeffersonville M.B. Church in Coal Grove will host the ladies monthly missionary meeting at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Bro. Todd Warner. Pastor is Kenny Ruggles. Everyone is welcome.

Ironton City Center Closed

The City of Ironton municipal offices will be closed for the New Year’s holiday.

Jan. 7

Hanging Rock Council Organizational Meeting

Hanging Rock Village Council will have its organizational meeting at 8 a.m. at the municipal building. 400 Main St., Hanging Rock. The public is invited to attend.

Jan. 9

Lawrence County Agricultural Society Meeting

The Lawrence County Agricultural Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Local Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting for the 2023 calendar year at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School.

Jan. 12

Ironton Schools Organizational Meeting

The Ironton Schools will have its organizational meeting 5:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. The regular board meeting will follow at 5:45 p.m. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Board of Education will have its organizational at 6 p.m. the meeting will be held in the middle school cafeteria and the regular meeting will follow immediately after.

Jan. 16

Amateur Radio Meeting

The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association (SOARA) meets at 7 p.m. at the JROC center, 715 Lane Street Suite 300, Coal Grove. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Jan. 17

Fireside Chat with Reverend Wheeler Parker

Author Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. will speak virtually at Ohio University Southern from 6:30¬-7:30 p.m. He is the cousin and best friend of the late Emmett Till as well as the last surviving eyewitness of Till’s kidnapping. His memoir, “A Few Days Full of Trouble” was published by Random House. The event is sponsored by Regional Higher Ed. To view this, go to https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5By5Mf0lYs9E9rU.

Jan. 18

Donuts with the Dean

Ohio University Southern students, teachers and staff can connect with Dean Deborah Marinski in a laid-back, informal setting to learn more about OHIO Southern, offer feedback, and grab a donut, coffee and more. The event will be in the OUS Library, 9-10 a.m.