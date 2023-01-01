Adams, Porter lead Redmen past Meigs Published 11:00 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

ROCKSPRINGS — The Rock Hill Redmen ad 20-20 vision last Friday.

Brayden Adams and Blake Porter scored 20 points each as the Redmen rallied in the second half to beat the Meigs Marauders 71-62 in a non-league game.

Cayden Gheen had a couple of 3-pointers and Brody Butcher scored 6 points as Meigs led 17-15 after the first quarter.

Dylan Griffith and Izzak Cox had 4 points each for the Redmen.

Adams — who knocked down 4 3-pointers on the night— drained a pair of 3-pointers and Porter scored 9 points as the Redmen got within 35-34 at the half.

Butcher had a basket from beyond the arc and scored 9 points while Gheen and Braylon Harrison got 4 each.

Noah Doddridge scored 6 points, Adams hit another trifecta and had 5 points while Porter and Victor Day got 4 points each to give Rock Hill a 50-40 lead after three quarters.

Harrison had a triple and scored 7 points and Butcher also had 7 points in the quarter for Meigs (3-7).

The Redmen outscored the Marauders 16-11 in the fourth quarter as Adams knocked down and trey and scored 6 points and Porter had 5 points.

Gheen made a 3-pointer and Harrison had 4 points including a pair of foul shots.

Doddridge gave the Redmen (5-2) three players in double figures with 12 points.

Butcher had a game-high 22 points while Harrison scored 18 and Gheen 13 for Meigs.

Rock Hill 15 19 17 16 = 71

Meigs 17 18 15 11 = 62

ROCK HILL (5-2): Noah Doddridge 6 0 0-1 12, Dylan Griffith 3 0 0-0 6, Brayden Adams 3 4 2-3 20, Izzak Cox 3 0 0-2 6, Victory Day 2 0 3-8 7, Blake Porter 8 4-5 20. Totals: 25 4 9-18 71. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

MEIGS (3-7): Conlee Burnem 1 0 0-2 2, Cayden Gheen 2 3 0-0 13, Braylon Harrison 5 1 5-6 18, Brody Butcher 9 1 1-1 22, Quentin Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Dustin Vance 1 0 3-4 5, Garrett Roberts 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5 9-13 62. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.