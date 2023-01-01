GALLERY: The Year that was Vol. 1

Ariana Rinehart, an aerialist with the Cincinnati Circus Company, performs at Poage Landing Days in Ashland, Kentucky on Sept. 17. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Harbor Health Care resident Faye Dunphy acts out her role as a cat at the facility’s trick or treat event in October. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A young wizard was very excited to meet He Who Cannot Be Named and his minions outside the Ro-Na Theater on Saturday during the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest. (The Ironton Tribune |
Mark Shaffer) RIGHT: Ariana Rinehart, an aerialist with the Cincinnati Circus Company, perfor
Enola Cade watches as Lawrence County Fair princess Isabella Kerns kisses one of the entrants in the steer show on July 13. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Mark Salyers, CEO and program director for Land of Goshen, conducts baptisms in the Ohio River at the Ironton boat dock, as part of the Somebody’s Someone recovery event in September. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Brayden Taylor wins the demolition derby at the Lawrence County Fair against his father, Jason Taylor at the 2022 Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Corduroy Brown, with special guest percussionist, Audrey Pulliam, an all district jazz drummer from Paul Blazer High School in Ashland, Kentucky, performs at the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival on the Ironton riverfront in June. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Honorary grand marshal Lloyd Richmond, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, waits for traffic to clear on Park Street at the end of the route of the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Lawrence County Juvenile/Probate Judge Patricia Sanders, who was dressed up as Captain Marvel, and Robin Haeberlin, chief deputy of the Juvenile/Probate division, react happily to a little lady bug during the Trick or Treat at the Lawrence County Courthouse. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)