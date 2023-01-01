Lady Dragons shake off slow start to beat Pilots Published 6:09 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MARIETTA — The Fairland Lady Dragons made it known that one quarter does not a game make.

The Lady Dragons shook off a slow start and rallied to beat the River Lady Pilots 58-45 at the Marietta Holiday Shootout on Friday.

Fairland stayed unbeaten in 11 games as Bailey Russell scored 17 points while Tomi Hinkle had 12 points and 4 rebounds. Bree Allen added 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Kelsey Harland scored a game-high 19 for River and Rylee Knight added 10.

Harlan and Hannah Raper had 4 points each for the Lady Pilots as they took a 14-10 first quarter lead.

Reece Barnitz and Hinkle each hit 3-pointers for Fairland.

The Lady Dragons came back to take the lead at 25-20 in the second quarter as Russell hit 3-pointes and scored 9 points with Hinkle getting another trey.

Harlan had 4 points and Rylee Knight 2 for River’s total.

Fairland extended its lead to 45-34 in the third quarter as Allen had 6 points, Kamryn Barnitz and Addison Godby got 4 points each and Hinkle and Russell each hit 3-pointers.

Harlan and Knight had 6 points each for River (4-1).

Fairland outscored River 13-11 in the fourth quarter as Russell hit a trifecta and made 2 foul shots.

Harlan hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Tessa Prim also had a trey.

River 14 6 14 11 = 45

Fairland 10 15 20 13 = 58

HANNIBAL RIVER (4-1): Reese Hobbs 1 0 1-2 3, Kelsey Harlan 7 1 2-3 19, Emma Reed 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Wohnhas 0 0 0-0 0, Tessa Prim 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah Raper 0 1 4-5 7, Zoey Fox 1 0 1-2 3, Rylee Knight 5 0 0-2 10. Totals: 17-43 8-14 45. 3-pt goals: 3-9. Rebounds: 7-O, 18-D = 25. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Kright.

FAIRLAND (11-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 0 1-4 1, Addison Godby 1 0 2-3 4, Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Allen 3 0 2-2 8, Tomi Hinkle 1 3 1-2 12, Kamryn Barnitz 4 0 0-0 8, Bailey Russell 3 3 2-5 17, Kylee Bruce 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 21-50 9-17 58. 3-pt goals: 7-23. Rebounds: 4-O, 21-D = 25. (Allen 8, Hinkle 4). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.