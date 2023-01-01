Lady Panthers shoot their way past Lady Vikings Published 10:02 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — Maybe this was an unscheduled foul shooting contest.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 62-28 on Saturday in a game that had 52 fouls called and the teams combined to shoot 68 free throws.

Chesapeake was 28-of-47 from the line and the Lady Vikings 6-of-21.

The Lady Panthers’ Sophi Hutchinson led all scorers with 29 points including 11-of-18 at the line while Kate Ball was 7-of-9 at the line as she scored 19 points. Erin Hicks added 10 points.

Kaitlin Maynard had 11 points to lead the Lady Vikings.

Ball scored 6 points and Erin Hicks was 5-of-7 at the line as the Lady Vikings took a 14-9 first quarter lead.

Lydia Saunders had 4 points for the Lady Vikings.

Hutchinson was 5-of-7 at the line and scored 7 points in the second quarter as each team had 11 points and it was 25-20 at the half.

Kaitlin Maynard had 4 points for the Lady Vikings (5-6).

Chesapeake (7-3) outscored Symmes Valley 21-5 in the third quarter to open up a 46-25 lead.

Hutchinson scored 14 points including 4-of-8 at the line while Ball had 7 points as she hit 5-of-7 at the line.

Maynard had 4 of Symmes Valley’s 5 points.

Hutchinson got 7 points in the fourth quarter, Ball had 4 points as she made 2 more foul shots and Hicks scored 5 points with 3 free throws.

The Lady Vikings were 3-of-8 from the foul line for their points in the quarter.

Chesapeake 14 11 21 16 = 62

Sym. Valley 9 11 5 3 = 28

CHESAPEAKE (7-3): Sophi Hutchinson 9 0 11-18 29, Robin Isaacs 0 0 1-2 1, Abbey Isaacs 1 0 1-2 3, Kate Ball 6 0 7-9 19, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 1 0 8-14 10. Totals: 19 0 28-47 62. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Webb.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-6): Lindsey Freeman 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Saunders 3 0 1-9 7, Kaylee Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Brenna Tibbs 0 0 0-0 0, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 0 0 1-2 1, Kaitlin Maynard 5 0 1-2 11, Jordy Ellison 1 0 2-3 4, Desiree Simpson 2 0 1-5 5. Totals: 11 0 6-21 28. Fouls: 30. Fouled out: Tibbs, Saunders.