Gloria McKenzie

Published 12:07 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

By Obituaries

Gloria McKenzie

Gloria Kaiser McKenzie, 60, of Franklin Furnace, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Gregory McKenzie Sr.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service will be held at a later date at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Margaret Davidson

Rosemary Easterling

Kelley Dillon

Ruby Boll

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you typically do anything to celebrate on New Year’s Eve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections