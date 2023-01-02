Gloria McKenzie Published 12:07 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

Gloria Kaiser McKenzie, 60, of Franklin Furnace, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Gregory McKenzie Sr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.