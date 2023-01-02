Margaret Davidson Published 3:05 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

Margaret “Peggy” Ruth Boster Davidson, 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, formerly of Chesapeake, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at home.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Rob Jones officiating.

There will be no visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.