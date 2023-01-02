Rosemary Easterling Published 2:21 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

Rosemary Easterling

Rosemary (Lewis) Easterling, 88, of Ironton, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Imogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A Home Going service will be noon Thursday at Triedstone Baptist Church, 615 Depot St., Ironton, with Rev. Richard Carter officiating with a eulogy delivered by Reverend Dr. Joseph Evans. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made to the Easterling family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com