Joseph Stallo
Published 9:37 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Joseph Stallo
Joseph Aaron Stallo, 35, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Montgomery.
Email newsletter signup
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.