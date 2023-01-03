Joseph Stallo Published 9:37 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Joseph Stallo

Joseph Aaron Stallo, 35, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Brittany Montgomery.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.