Lattimore’s 27 points helps Trojans edge Redmen Published 11:47 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It wasn’t a one-man show, but it was close.

Devon Lattimore scored a game-high 27 points as the Portsmouth Trojans held off the Rock Hill Redmen 52-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Portsmouth (4-5, 2-3) took an 11-9 first quarter lead as Lattimore had 4 points and Tyler Duncan hit a 3-pointer.

Dylan Griffin had 5 points and Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer as Rock Hill stayed close.

Lattimore scored 9 of the Trojans 13 points in the second quarter as the lead went to 24-21 at the half.

Izzak Cox and Porter scored 5 points each — Porter had his second 3-pointer — while Noah Doddridge had the other 2 points for the Redmen.

Rock Hill (5-3, 1-3) cut the deficit to 37-35 as Doddridge and Porter had 7 points each t account for their 14 total points in the third quarter.

Lattimore scored 8 points and Deandre Berry had a trey for the Trojans.

In the fourth quarter, Lattimore scored 6 points and Kenny Sanderlin scored 5 of his 7 points as the Trojans outscored the Redmen 15-13.

Brayden Adams — who was in foul trouble most of the game before fouling out — hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points while Porter had 5 more points for the Redmen.

Porter led Rock Hill with 20 points and Doddridge added 11.

Portsmouth 11 13 13 15 = 52

Rock Hill 9 12 14 13 = 48

PORTSMOUTH (4-5, 2-3): Isaiah Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Devon Lattimore 11 0 5-5 27, Donovan Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Duncan 0 1 0-0 3, Kenny Sanderlin 3 0 1-2 7, Noah Livingston 2 0 0-0 4, Luke Stine 2 0 0-0 4, Deandre Berry 2 1 0-0 7. Totals: 20 2 6-7 52. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (5-3, 1-3): Noah Doddridge 5 0 1-1 11, Dylan Griffith 1 0 2-4 4, Brayden Adams 0 1 1-2 4, Izzak Cox 2 0 1-2 5, Victor Day 2 0 0-0 4, Blake Porter 5 3 1-1 20. Totals: 15 4 6-10 48. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Adams.