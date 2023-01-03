Lattimore’s 27 points helps Trojans edge Redmen

Published 11:47 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redmen guard Blake Porter (22) drives past a Portsmouth Trojans defender as he scores 2 of his 20 points. The Redmen lost a tough 52-48 decision on Tuesday. (Robert S. Stevens of The Gold Studio in Ironton)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It wasn’t a one-man show, but it was close.

Email newsletter signup

Devon Lattimore scored a game-high 27 points as the Portsmouth Trojans held off the Rock Hill Redmen 52-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Portsmouth (4-5, 2-3) took an 11-9 first quarter lead as Lattimore had 4 points and Tyler Duncan hit a 3-pointer.

Dylan Griffin had 5 points and Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer as Rock Hill stayed close.

Lattimore scored 9 of the Trojans 13 points in the second quarter as the lead went to 24-21 at the half.

Izzak Cox and Porter scored 5 points each — Porter had his second 3-pointer — while Noah Doddridge had the other 2 points for the Redmen.

Rock Hill (5-3, 1-3) cut the deficit to 37-35 as Doddridge and Porter had 7 points each t account for their 14 total points in the third quarter.

Lattimore scored 8 points and Deandre Berry had a trey for the Trojans.

In the fourth quarter, Lattimore scored 6 points and Kenny Sanderlin scored 5 of his 7 points as the Trojans outscored the Redmen 15-13.

Brayden Adams — who was in foul trouble most of the game before fouling out — hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points while Porter had 5 more points for the Redmen.

Porter led Rock Hill with 20 points and Doddridge added 11.

Portsmouth 11 13 13 15 = 52

Rock Hill  9 12 14 13 = 48

PORTSMOUTH (4-5, 2-3): Isaiah Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Devon Lattimore 11 0 5-5 27, Donovan Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Duncan 0 1 0-0 3, Kenny Sanderlin 3 0 1-2 7, Noah Livingston 2 0 0-0 4, Luke Stine 2 0 0-0 4, Deandre Berry 2 1 0-0 7. Totals: 20 2 6-7 52. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (5-3, 1-3): Noah Doddridge 5 0 1-1 11, Dylan Griffith 1 0 2-4 4, Brayden Adams 0 1 1-2 4, Izzak Cox 2 0 1-2 5, Victor Day 2 0 0-0 4, Blake Porter 5 3 1-1 20. Totals: 15 4 6-10 48. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Adams.

More z RSS Twitter

Allen’s putback lifts Dragons over Blue Devils in OT

Maynard, defense trigger Panthers win over Hornets

Pointers do the key things to win close game over Ironton

Four Alabama players declare for NFL draft

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you typically do anything to celebrate on New Year’s Eve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections