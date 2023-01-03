Mary Nicely Published 9:36 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Mary Nicely

Mary Lou Nicely, 101, of Proctorville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Point.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Dale Bennett officiating the service. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.