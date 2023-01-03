Maynard, defense trigger Panthers win over Hornets Published 11:48 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Dannie Maynard took care of the offense and the Chesapeake Panthers took care of the defense.

Maynard scored 25 points including fouls 3-pointers and the Panthers held the Coal Grove Hornets to just 10 points in the second half en route to a 48-30 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

Chesapeake (4-6, 2-2) was up 9-8 after the first quarter as Maynard hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Dryzen Mullens hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Hornets at the Panthers’ heels.

Maynard had 8 more points while Caleb Cox and Kaden Perkins each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter to put the Panthers up 23-20 at the half.

Owen Johnson scored 7 points and and Landon Davis had a 3-pointer for the Hornets.

Chesapeake clamped down defensively in the second half by allowing Coal Grove just 5 points in each of the final two quarters.

The Panthers pulled away to a 36-25 as Maynard hit another trifecta as he scored 5 points while Cox and Camron Shockley each had 4 points.

In the fourth quarter, Maynard drained two more 3-pointers as he scored 7 points and Perkins hit another trey as the Panthers outscored the Hornets 12-5.

All of Coal Grove’s points came at the foul line with Johnson 3-of-4 and Caden Turner 2-of-2.

Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Hornets (3-7, 2-3).

Coal Grove 8 12 5 5 = 30

Chesapeake 9 14 13 12 = 48

COAL GROVE (3-7, 2-3): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 0 1 0-2 3, Dryzen Mullens 1 2 0-0 8, Elijah Dillon 1 0 0-1 2, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 3 1 4-6 13, Kody Harmon 0 0 0-0 0, Karson Frecka 0 0 0-1 0, Caden Turner 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 6 4 6-12 30. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-6, 2-2): Ethan Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Cox 2 1 2-2 9, Kaden Perkins 0 2 0-0 6, Dannie Maynard 5 4 3-7 25, Camron Shockley 3 0 0-0 6, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-0 0, Philip Thacker 1 0 0-2 2, Kaiden Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skeens 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7 5-11 48. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.