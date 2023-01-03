Maynard, defense trigger Panthers win over Hornets

Published 11:48 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Panthers’ Dannie Maynard (left) drives the baseline as Coal Grove Hornets ‘ John Turner (right) looks to block his path. (Josh Wilson Photography.Facebook)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Dannie Maynard took care of the offense and the Chesapeake Panthers took care of the defense.

Email newsletter signup

Maynard scored 25 points including fouls 3-pointers and the Panthers held the Coal Grove Hornets to just 10 points in the second half en route to a 48-30 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

Chesapeake (4-6, 2-2) was up 9-8 after the first quarter as Maynard hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Dryzen Mullens hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Hornets at the Panthers’ heels.

Maynard had 8 more points while Caleb Cox and Kaden Perkins each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter to put the Panthers up 23-20 at the half.

Owen Johnson scored 7 points and and Landon Davis had a 3-pointer for the Hornets.

Chesapeake clamped down defensively in the second half by allowing Coal Grove just 5 points in each of the final two quarters.

The Panthers pulled away to a 36-25 as Maynard hit another trifecta as he scored 5 points while Cox and Camron Shockley each had 4 points.

In the fourth quarter, Maynard drained two more 3-pointers as he scored 7 points and Perkins hit another trey as the Panthers outscored the Hornets 12-5.

All of Coal Grove’s points came at the foul line with Johnson 3-of-4 and Caden Turner 2-of-2.

Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Hornets (3-7, 2-3).

Coal Grove 8 12 5 5 = 30

Chesapeake 9 14 13 12 = 48

COAL GROVE (3-7, 2-3): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 0 1 0-2 3, Dryzen Mullens 1 2 0-0 8, Elijah Dillon 1 0 0-1 2, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 3 1 4-6 13, Kody Harmon 0 0 0-0 0, Karson Frecka 0 0 0-1 0, Caden Turner 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 6 4 6-12 30. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-6, 2-2): Ethan Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Cox 2 1 2-2 9, Kaden Perkins 0 2 0-0 6, Dannie Maynard 5 4 3-7 25, Camron Shockley 3 0 0-0 6, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-0 0, Philip Thacker 1 0 0-2 2, Kaiden Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skeens 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7 5-11 48. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Allen’s putback lifts Dragons over Blue Devils in OT

Lattimore’s 27 points helps Trojans edge Redmen

Pointers do the key things to win close game over Ironton

Four Alabama players declare for NFL draft

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you typically do anything to celebrate on New Year’s Eve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections