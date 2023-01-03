Winners named in South Point light event Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

People for the Point held their first community event since the COVID-19 pandemic with their 8th Annual Griswold Challenge.

This year, they were able to add a new activity for the community to get involved with South Point in Lights.

In order to meet the technical needs of this project, they presented their vision to the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School and the school accepted this challenge.

Zach Smith, an instructor at the school, led students to develop and implement the light trail throughout the village, as well as the voting to take part for the Griswold Challenge. Smith teaches science and social studies at the school, but also enjoys utilizing his technological skills and sharing them with his students.

His team, Alyssa Ratliff and Ray Baldwin Jr., developed an interactive map to lead the community through South Point and to be able to vote on their favorite decorated homes. This collaboration allowed for more than 20 homes to be viewed and for more than 200 votes to be cast.

Winners were:

• Mark and Vicky Lehman – The Clark Griswold Grand Champions

• Mitzi Koukos – Most Original

• Dorothy Long – Love Thy Neighbor

People for the Point said this is a great start for the first year of implementation.

Winners were awarded in the following categories: The Clark Griswold Grand Champion Award, Most Original Award and Love Thy Neighbor Award.

The groups said they look forward to continuing to collaborate with community partners like the school and are excited to begin the planning of Party in the Park 2023.

They would like to welcome any members of the community to reach out if they would like to help with that event.

More information can be found on the People for the Point Facebook page or by emailing southpointp4tp@gmail.com.