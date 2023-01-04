Allen’s putback lifts Dragons over Blue Devils in OT

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Chase Allen had to make a dramatic moment even more intense.

With Fairland down 70-69 in overtime, Allen took a shot but missed.

However, he got his own rebound and made the putback to give the Dragons a thrilling 71-70 win over the Gallipolis Blue Devils in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

J.D. Thacker had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Brody Buchanan 17 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals, and Will Davis and Allen each scored 14.

Isaac Clary had a game-high 25 points for Gallipolis. Brody Fellure had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists while Kenyon Franklin had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Fairland (7-4, 3-2) led 18-17 after the first quarter Davis got 6 points, Allen 5 and Zion Martin hit a 3-pointer. Davis and Allen also made 3-pointers.

Franklin hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points with Fellure and Clary scoring 4 each.

The Dragons extended the lead to 32-29 at the half as Thacker hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points while Allen hit his second triple.

Clary and Franklin had 5 points each for Gallipolis (8-3, 2-2).

Fairland opened up a 46-38 lead after three quarters as Thacker had two more 3-pointers and Buchanan scored 4 points.

Clary and Fellure did most of the Gallipolis scoring as they combined for 8 points.

But in the fourth quarter, Gallipolis outscored Fairland 22-14 to tie the game at 60 and force the overtime.

Clary scored 8 points including a couple of 3-point plays, Fellure scored 8 points and Franklin hit another 3-pointer.

Davis scored 6 points with Allen and Buchanan each hitting a trey.

In overtime, Buchanan took over as he drained a pair of triples and went 2-for-2 at the line. Allen had the other 3 points including the game-winner.

Jance Lambert had 3-pointer and Clary scored 4 points for Fairland.

Gallipolis 17 12 9 22 10 = 70

Fairland   18 14 14 14 11 = 71

GALLIPOLIS (8-3, 2-2): Jance Lambert 0-2 2-6 0-0 6, Wesley Saunders 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Carson Wamsley 1-3 0-2 0-0 2, Brody Fellure 8-15 0-1 2-5 18, Kenyon Franklin 3-5 3-7 2-3 17, Blake Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Clary 11-13 3-4 25. Totals: 29-57 7-12 70. 3-pt goals: 5-18. Rebounds: 27 (Fellure 7, Clary 6, Wamsley 6, Franklin 5). Assists: 13 (Fellure 7, Franklin 4). Steals: 3. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Saunders.

FAIRLAND (7-4, 3-2): Will Davis 4-7 1-2 2-2 14, Chase Allen 2-9 3-5 1-2 14, Zion Martin 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, J.D. Thacker 4-5 4-6 1-1 21, Steeler Leep 1-2 0-1 0-2 2, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Keegan Smith 0-0 0-1 0-1 0, Brody Buchanan 3-8 3-7 2-2 17. Totals: 26-54 7-10 71. 3-pt goals: 12-23. Rebounds: 21 (Thacker 6, Buchanan 4). Assists: 15 (Allen 6, Thacker 4). Steals: 9 (Buchanan 4). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Davis.

