Anna Kammerer Published 8:14 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Anna Kammerer, 75, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Kings Daughter’s Hospital, Ashland, Kentucky.

In keeeping with her families wishes, she will be cremated.

Memorial donations in her honor can be made to her son to help with final expenses.