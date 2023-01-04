Edith Jarvis Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

July 4, 1924–Jan. 3, 2023

Edith Fliehman Jarvis, 98, of South Point, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023.

Mrs. Jarvis was born July 4, 1924, in Freeman, West Virginia, a daughter to the late John Mart and Belva (Phillips) Miller.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Howard Fliehman, in 1964 and her second husband, William Jarvis, in 1990.

Mrs. Jarvis retired from Hecla Water after many years of service.

Edith loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was also a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Elden Miller; her grandson, Jason Matthew Fliehman; two great-grandsons; Dakota Layne Watson and Gary Charles Adams; three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Darlene Grady and Aileen Levitre and two brothers, Wade Miller and Harold Miller.

Those left to cherish her memory are her five children, Carol Elaine Miller, of Waterloo, Sandra (Kenneth) McDaniel, of Scottown, son, John Rodney (Charalee) Fliehman, of Kitts Hill, Reida Criswell, of Willow Wood, and Randy (Shawna) Fliehman, of Ironton; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren; and sister, Teresa (Phillip) Doughman, of Wilmington, North Carolina, who will mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Linnville Cemetery, 5315 State Route 217

(near Yellow Creek Rd aka. Township Rd 101), Linnville, with Pastor Gene Hallahan officiating.

There will be a private family services at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Promedica of South Point and to Dr. David Apgar for his special care provided to their mother.