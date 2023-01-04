Hutchinson, Lady Panthers get easy win

Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

NEW BOSTON — Sophi Hutchinson had quite a game, and she did it in about half a game.

Hutchinson scored 21 points with all but 3 coming in the first half as the Chesapeake Lady Panthers beat the New Boston Lady Tigers 53-23 on Wednesday.

Kate Ball and Brooklyn McComas scored 10 points each for the Lady Panthers (8-3).

Hutchinson scored 15 points including a 3-pointer while Ball got 3 points and Robin Isaacs a basket and it was 20-2.

Cassie Williams sank two foul shots for the Lady Tigers’ points.

The lead went to 38-11 at the half as Brooklyn McComas hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Hannah Webb had 4 points and Hutchinson hit another 3-pointer as she scored 4 points.

Dylan O’Rourke was 3-of-5 at the line for New Boston (4-4).

Ball scored half of Chesapeake’s 10 points in the third quarter.

Julie Maynard hit a 3-pointer for New Boston.

McComas drilled another trifecta and scored all 5 of Chesapeake’s points in the fourth quarter.

Cassie Williams had trey and Cadence Williams a basket for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Panthers host South Point Thursday.

Chesapeake 20 18 10 5 = 53

New Boston 2 9 6 6 = 23

CHESAPEAKE (8-3): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 7 2 1-2 21, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 2 0 0-0 4, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-2 0, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 4 0 2-4 10, Brooklyn McComas 2 2 0-0 10, Hannah Webb 2 0 0-0 4, Erin Hicks 1 0 1-2 3, Clairynn Romans 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 4 5-12 53. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (4-4): Julie Maynard 0 1 0-0 3, Arenda Gosselin 1 0 1-4 3, Cadence Williams 2 0 1-3 5, Myah Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Kiana Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan O’Rourke 1 0 3-6 5, Brooklyn Boyer 0 0 0-0 0, Cassie Wiliams 1 1 2-2 7. Totals: 5 1 7-15 23. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

