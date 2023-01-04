Jeffrey Corbin Jr. Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Jeffrey Corbin Jr.

Jeffrey Alan “Bub” Corbin Jr., 36, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Tasha White Corbin.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until time of the service.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.