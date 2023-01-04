Murder suspect has hearing Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Evans being held in jail, bond set at $50,000

A Chesapeake man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in a dispute over a dog had a hearing in Lawrence County Municipal Court on Friday.

Dashawn L. Evans, 34, had been held in the Boyd County Detention Center after being arrested at an Ashland, Kentucky hotel on Dec. 12. He is accused of shooting neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, on Dec. 11 at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex.

Evans is facing a first-degree felony murder charge and his bond was set at $50,000. He was being held in the Lawrence County Jail as of Monday. His next hearing will be Friday.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies that the female victim, identified as McAllister, 33, of Apt. 8, had gotten into an argument over a dog with Evans, who lived in Apt. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the argument, Evans brandished a handgun and shot McAllister in the upper torso. McAllister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the argument was over Evans’ dogs, but that “there had been bad blood between the neighbors for some time, but it escalated.”

Witnesses told deputies after the shooting, Evans fled the scene in a gray Nissan SUV.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking Evans since the shooting and were made aware that he had entered a room at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in downtown Ashland, Kentucky. The sheriff’s office got in contact with the Ashland Police Department and the APD set up surveillance on the hotel room and arrested Evans on a first-degree murder warrant.