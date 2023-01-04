Portman lauds $250M grant award for Brent Spence Corridor Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Funding possible by his bipartisan infrastructure law

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, applauded the announcement by the U.S. Department of Transportation that it awarded Ohio and Kentucky a $250 million grant through the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program (or Mega), which was created by Portman’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Combined with the $1.385 billion grant through the Bridge Investment Program Portman announced earlier in the day, total funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project will be $1.635 billion.

Portman served as the lead Republican negotiator on IIJA, which was signed into law November 2021.

Portman was pleased to write a letter of support for the Brent Spence Corridor grant application.

The bipartisan infrastructure law includes more than $33 billion in competitive grant funding, including $12.5 billion from Portman’s Bridge Investment Act, to help plan, replace, rehabilitate, protect, and preserve some of the nation’s largest bridges –with nearly $2.4 billion available in Fiscal Year 2022. The bipartisan infrastructure law also includes $5 billion for the brand new National Infrastructure Project Assistance program (AKA Mega) and $7.5 billion from the RAISE grant program, and $8 billion from the INFRA grant program. Taken together, these programs have unlocked an unprecedented amount of opportunity for Ohio and Kentucky to receive federal assistance in making the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project a reality.

“Today’s award announcements are a tremendous achievement for the region. Because of this funding, Ohio and Kentucky can now move forward with the rehabilitation of the Brent Spence Bridge and construction of a new companion bridge, which will ease traffic along the entire I-71/I-75 corridor,” Portman said. “This project will improve the lives of everyone in the region and I commend the state officials and federal partners on both sides of the river that have come together to make this day a reality. Finding a solution to the Brent Spence Corridor has been a top priority of mine throughout my time in Congress. I am proud that my bipartisan infrastructure law has paved the way for this milestone.”

Portman retired after two terms as Ohio’s junior senator. His last day in office was Monday. He will be succeeded by Republican J.D. Vance, who was elected in November 2022.