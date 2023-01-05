Jacqueline Zornes Published 12:57 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Sept. 12, 1947–Dec. 31, 2022

Jacqueline (Moore) Zornes, 75, of Coal Grove, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 31, 2022.

Jacqueline was born Sept. 12, 1947 in Lawrence County, the daughter of her late parents, Walter Harold “Jack” Moore and Alberta Zornes Harmon.

She attended Dawson Bryant High School and went on to achieve her associates degree.

She attended Zoar Baptist Church in Coal Grove.

Jacqueline worked for 30-plus years as an executive legal secretary for Ashland Inc. and Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC.

Jacqueline was an avid DIYer/fixer upper who never shied away from any project.

She was awarded the title of “Admiral of The Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

She was a dedicated Christian, fierce lover and protector of her family.

She was an animal lover and guardian angel to her granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Emmitt Moore and Gary Allen Moore; and her nephew, Charles E. Moore Jr.

She is survived by her son, James Zornes II, of Baltimore, Maryland; her granddaughter, Samantha (Max) Mays, of Grove City; her grandson, Jacob (Lijah) Zornes, of Jackson; her great-grandson, Jackson T. Mays, of Grove City; her great-granddaughter, Jilliann M. Mays, of Grove City; and many other nieces, nephews and family members who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.