Lady Hornets fall to Lady Trojans, 56-39 Published 11:56 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — There was good news and bad news for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Hornets battled in a 56-39 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Thursday, but their mistakes erased some of that strong effort.

“We were competitive but we still need to limit turnovers,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

Sienna Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while K.K. Mays and Savannah Cantrell had 4 points each to give Portsmouth a 15-7 first quarter lead.

Kelsey Fraley hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 of the Lady Hornets points in the quarter.

The Lady Trojans (12-2, 5-2) extended the lead to 33-20 at the half as Allen had 7 points including a couple of 3-pointers, Daysha Reid knocked down a pair of triples and Mays added 4 more points.

Autum Hicks and Alivia Noel scored 4 points each and Fraley hit another triple for the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Hornets (6-6, 1-6) struggled from the offensive end in the third quarter and Portsmouth pulled away to a comfortable 47-23 lead.

Mays scored 7 points and Reid hit another trey while Noel had all 3 points for Coal Grove.

Fraley had 8 points including 6-of-6 at the foul line, Noel scored 5 points and Kinsey Keeney hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Hornets who outscored Portsmouth 16-9.

Four different players scored for the Lady Trojans in the fourth quarter.

Portsmouth had three players in double figures as Mays scored 17, Allen 16 an Reid 14.

Fraley had 16 points and Noel scored 12 points for Coal Grove.

Portsmouth 15 18 14 9 = 56

Coal Grove 7 13 3 16 = 39

PORTSMOUTH (12-2, 5-2): Sienna Allen 3 3 1-2 16, Daysha Reid 2 3 1-1 14, Ayonna Carr 1 0 0-0 2, K.K. Mays 8 0 1-2 17, Sydney Meadows 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 17 6 4-7 56. Fouls: 9. Fouled out; None.

COAL GROVE (6-6, 1-6): Kelsey Fraley 2 2 6-6 16, Kinsey Keeney 0 1 2-5 5, Alivia Noel 5 0 2-3 12, Autum Hicks 2 0 0-0 4, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-54 10-14 39. 3-pt goals: 3-17. Rebounds: 21-O, 12-D = 33. Assists: 9. Turnovers: 13. Steals: 9. Blocks: 2. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.