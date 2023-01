Melinda King Published 12:58 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Melinda King

Melinda Suzanne King, 47, of Proctorville, died Dec. 23, 2022.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held at Rockwood Baptist Church in Chesapeake, 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Donations can be made at Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.