Nellie Delawder

Nov. 27, 1946–Jan. 1, 2023

Nellie E. Delawder, 76, of Lakeview and formerly of Marion and Ironton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Delaware Court Healthcare following a brief illness.

Born Nov. 27, 1946 in Ironton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Sr. and Elizabeth (Christian) McCormack.

On May 6, 1967 in Ironton, she married her husband of over 47 years, Carl L. “Buzz” Delawder and he preceded her in on Nov. 29, 2014.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Carl L. Delawder Jr; and her brothers, William and Ernest Keith McCormack.

A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she loved spending time with her family.

Over the years, she and Buzz rarely missed an activity of the children or grandchildren.

Nellie attended Rock Hill High School and homemaker to her family most of her life.

She was also a lifetime member of the Moose #73 Family Center in Dayton.

Nellie is survived by her sons, Brian Delawder Sr., of Marion, and Roger (Michele) Delawder, of Lakeview; daughters, Sheila Rice, of Maine and Winona (Alphonso) Sims, of Marion; grandchildren, Bryson Gruber, Carl L. “Tre” Delawder III, Brian Delawder II, Joel Gruber II, Jessica Delawder, Tiffany Waits Jonathan Delawder and Kaylee Woods; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Peanut Dodson, of Ironton, Patricia Neal, of Portsmouth and Buttons Yoder, of Bucyrus; brothers, Charles McCormack, of New Bloomington, Mike McCormack, of Arkansas and Benjamin McCormack, of New Bloomington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2–6 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home 621 W. Fifth St., Marysville.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.