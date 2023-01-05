Smith’s 24 points helps Vikings outduel Golden Rockets, Ervin Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WELLSTON — It was the Symmes Valley Vikings vs. the Wellston Golden Rockets.

However, the subplot had the Vikings Ethan Smith vs. Rockets Cyan Ervin.

Smith scored 24 points to help offset Ervin’s 35 points as the Vikings rallied in the second half for a 59-56 win on Wednesday.

Smith was 10-of-18 from the field including 2-of-3 from behind the arc to go with 5 steals and a pair of assists.

Ervin had 15 two-point baskets and was 5-of-6 at the foul line.

Ervin scored 13 points, Gunnar Harmon hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Josh Jackson added a trey as Wellston took a 21-18 lead.

Smith scored 11 point including a 3-pointer to keep the Vikings (3-4) close.

Wellston (3-6) extended its lead to 36-32 at the half as Ervin had 6 points, Will Briggs 4 and Harmon had another 3-pointer.

Five different players scored for the Vikings including Levi Corn and Levi Owens who each hit 3-pointers.

Five more players scored in the third quarter as the Vikings rallied to tie the game at 46-all.

Smith had 5 points as he and Logan Simpkins each hit trifectas.

Ervin scored 8 points and Justin Jackson added a basket to account for the Wellston scoring.

The Vikings outscored the Golden Rockets 13-10 in the fourth quarter as Smith got 6 points including 2-of-2 at the foul line with Corn hitting a 3-pointer and Levi Ross getting a basket and hitting 2-of-2 at the line.

The Vikings were 6-of-7 at the foul line for the game.

Ervin had 8 more points in the fourth quarter and Briggs had a basket.

Sym. Valley 18 14 14 13 = 59

Wellston 21 15 10 10 = 56

SYMMES VALLEY (3-4): Levi Ross 3 0 2-2 8, Braden Corn 0 3 0-0 9, Jacob Cade 2 0 0-0 4, Logan Simpkins 0 1 0-0 3, Aleck Beckett 3 0 0-0 6, Josh Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 8 2 2-3 24, Will Jones 0 0 2-2 2, Levi Owens 0 1 0-0 3 Totals: 23-44 6-7 59. 3-pt goals: 7-14. Rebounds: 4-O, 15-D = 19 (Saunders 4, Beckett 4). Assists: 11 (Jones 3, Ross 2, Smith 2, Corn 22). Steals: 9 (Smith 5, Ross 2). Blocks: 3 (Cade 3). Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

WELLSTON (3-6): Cyan Ervin 15 0 5-6 35, Josh Jackson 0 1 0-0 3, Will Briggs 3 0 0-0 6, Branen Taborn 1 0 0-0 2, Gunnar Harmon 1 2 0-0 8, Justin Jackson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 24-49 5-6 56. 3-pt goals: 3-12. Rebounds: 3-O, 11-D – 14. Assists: 7. Blocks 3. Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.