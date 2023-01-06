Flyers use 2nd half comeback to beat New Boston Published 10:53 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Friday was the Feast of the Epiphany and the three Wise Men brought gifts of gold, frankincense and a big comeback for the St. Joseph Flyers.

Email newsletter signup

Down 27-16 at the half, the St. Joseph Flyers stormed back in the second half to beat the New Boston Tigers 62-54 in a Southern Ohio Conference game Friday.

Kai Coleman scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Flyers. Erakai Jackson got 18 points — 13 in the second half — and Hunter Staton added 11 points.

Myles Beasley scored 19 points and Devin Allard 10 for the Tigers.

New Boston (6-5, 3-3) took a 14-7 first quarter lead as Beasley, Kellen Gray and Dalton Jackson scored 4 points each.

Coleman scored all 7 of the Flyers’ points.

The lead went to 27-16 in the second quarter as Beasley hit a couple of shots from behind the arc and added 2 foul shots and Gray also hit a 3-pointer.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Flyers in the quarter.

St. Joseph (6-4, 3-2) then began its comeback with a huge third quarter by outscoring New Boston 27-11 to take a 43-38 lead.

Coleman drained a pair of trifecta and scored 10 points, Jackson knocked down two more triples and score 8 points while Staton got 6 points including a pair of free throws and Wesley Neal buried a 3-pointer for the Flyers.

Allard hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points and the Tigers were 4-of-6 at the line.

In the fourth quarter, the Flyers outscored New Boston 19-16 including 10-of-17 free throws as the Tigers were forced to foul.

Jackson was 5-of-6, Coleman hit a 3-pointer and was 2-of-5, Landon Rowe was 2-of-4 and had 4 total points while Staten went 1-of-2 and got 3 points with Evan Balestra adding a basket.

Allard had 5 more points as he hit another trey, Beasley got 4 points and the Tigers were 3-of-4 at the line.

New Boston 14 13 11 16 = 54

St. Joseph 7 9 27 19 = 62

NEW BOSTON (6-5, 3-3): Devin Allard 2 2 0-0 10, Devin Maynard 1 0 2-2 4, Tyreke Lewis 1 0 2-4 4, Myles Beasley 4 2 5-6 19, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 1 0 0-0 2, Kellen Gray 2 1 0-0 7, Jacob Cahall 1 0 0-0 2, Mark Rivers 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Jackson 3 0 0-0 6, Totals: 14 5 9-13 54. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (6-4, 3-2): Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackson 2 3 5-6 18, Evan Balestra 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Staton 3 0 5-6 11, Drew Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Neal 0 1 0-0 3, Landon Rowe 1 0 2-6 4, Kai Coleman 6 3 3-7 24. Totals: 13 7 15-25 62. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.