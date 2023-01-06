Lady Bobcats topple Lady Tartans, 31-21 Published 12:12 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — Back on the upside.

The Green Lady Bobcats were back on the winning side Thursday with a 31-21 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans.

“It was nice to get a win again and in that gym, too,” said Lady Bobcats’ coach Melissa Knapp.

Katelinn Satterfield hit a pair of 3-pointers and Anna Knapp added a foul shot as Green (5-5, 4-4) went up 7-5 in the first quarter.

Maddie Fitzgerald hit a trey and Journey Pelfrey a basket for East.

Alex Smith cord 8 of her 10 points in the second quarter with Satterfield and Knapp adding baskets as Green opened up a 19-10 halftime lead.

Jordan Steel and Fitzgerald had baskets for East.

Lori Brown Mylee Brown each knocked down 3-pointers in the third quarter with Brown and Satterfield adding baskets and the lead was a comfortable 30-14.

Ella Shope and Steel had the Lady Tartans’ baskets.

East outscored Green 7-1 in the fourth quarter as Fitzgerald, Steel and Shope each scored 2 points.

Satterfield and Smith each had 10 points for Green. Fitzgerald got 7 and Steel 6 for East (1-10, 0-9).

Green 7 12 11 1 = 31

Sciotovile 5 5 4 7 = 21

GREEN (5-5, 4-4): Katelinn Satterfield 2 2 0-2 10, Anna Knapp 1 0 2-4 4, Alex Smith 5 0 0-0 10, Mylee Brown 0 1 0-0 3, Lori Brown 0 1 1-4 4, Ava Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, MaKayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4 3-10 31. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-10, 0-9): Journey Pelfrey 1 0 0-0 2, Laney Lewis 0 0 1-4 1, Ella Shope 2 0 0-0 4, Passion Merriman 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Steel 3 0 0-0 6, Maddie Fitzgerald 2 1 1-2 7. Totals: 8 1 2-6 21. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.