Lady Panthers turn to defense, scoring duo to top SP Published 12:03 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Defense and the duo.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers used a tough defensive effort and the scoring of Sophi Hutchinson and Kate Ball to get past the South Point Lady Pointers 39-26 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Hutchinson had a game-high 18 points while Ball scored 14 for the Lady Panthers who held the Lady Pointers to single digit scoring in two separate quarters.

Chesapeake took a 12-4 lead in the first quarter as Hutchinson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Ball scored 4.

Camille Hall and Emma Saddler each had baskets for South Point.

The Lady Pointers cut the deficit to 20-15 in the second quarter as Saratina Jackson scored 4 points and Hall had 3.

Hutchinson got 4 more points in the quarter to keep the Lady Panthers ahead.

Chesapeake’s defense took over in the third quarter by holding the Lady Pointers to just 2 points and the lead grew to 34-17.

Hutchinson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Ball also hit a trifecta and had 5 points for the Lady Panthers (9-3, 5-3).

Hall had the lone South Point basket.

The Lady Pointers (3-6, 3-4) managed to outscore the Lady Panthers 9-5 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Jackson — who led her team with 9 points — hit another trey and scored 5 points for South Point in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers points all came from the foul line as they converted 5-of-9 attempts.

Hall added 7 points for South Point.

South Point 4 11 2 9 = 26

Chesapeake 12 8 14 5 = 39

SOUTH POINT (3-6, 3-4): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 3 0 1-3 7, Sarah Mitchell 0 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Jones 1 0-0 2, Emma Saddler 1 0 2-2 4, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 3 1 0-2 9. Totals: 10 1 3-7 26. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (9-3, 5-3): Sophi Hutchinson 4 2 4-4 18, Robin Isaacs 1 0 0-0 2, Abbey Isaacs 1 0 0-0 2, Kate Ball 4 1 3-5 14, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 1 0 1-4 3, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3 8-13 39. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.