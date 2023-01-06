Lady Titans down Lady Vikings to stay unbeaten Published 12:06 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — There’s a reason the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans have won 113 straight Southern Ohio Conference games.

The unbeaten Lady Titans put their talents on display Thursday as they forced 32 turnovers in a 62-17 win over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

The game was tied 5-all after the first quarter, but Notre Dame went on a 19-2 run in the second quarter to lead 24-7 at the half and it was 45-9 after three quarters.

Ella Kirby had 14 points and 4 rebounds, Annabelle Ball 10 points and 5 assists and Annie Dettwiller 9 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals for the Lady Titans (12-0, 9-0).

Symmes Valley (5-7, 4-2) was led by Desiree Simpson with 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame 5 19 21 17 = 62

Sym. Valley 5 2 2 8 = 17

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (12-0, 9-0): Taylor Lasswell 0 1 0-0 3, Lilly Madden 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Kirby 1 4 0-0 14, Maddie Entler 0 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 0 1 0-0 3, Annie Dettwiller 3 0 3-6 9, Maycee Ford 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Holtgrewe 2 0 1-1 5, Lyndsey Schaefer 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kailee Ogir 0 0 0-0 0, Annabelle Ball 3 0 4-9 10, Kaylyn Darden 2 0 0-0 4, Gracie Ashley 2 0 1-2 5, Katie Strickland 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 23-54 8-17 62. 3-pt goals: 8-22. Rebounds: 11-O, 11-D = 22 (Srickland 6, Ashley 4, Dettwiller 4, Kirby 4). Assists: 17 (Dettwiller 7, Ball 5). Steals: 15 (Dettwiller 6). Blocks: 4. Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-7, 4-2): Lydia Saunders 1 0 0-0 2, Kaitlin Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-2 2, Jordan Ellison 1. 0 0-2 2, Brenna Tibbs 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 3 0 1-2 7, Eola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Allie ay 0 0 0-0 0, Kayley Maynard 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 8-29 1-7 17. 3-pt goals: 0-1. Rebounds: 6-O, 22-D = 28 (Simpson 10, Ellison 5). Assists: 1 (Tibbs). Steals: 3. Blocks: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 32. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.