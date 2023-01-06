Redwomen full of energy as they top Blue Angels Published 12:10 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — You can’t convince the Rock Hill Redwomen there’s an energy shortage.

Email newsletter signup

The Redwomen were running on octane as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 61-17 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“We played pretty well,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey.

“Our energy was good, our attitude was good and our girls shared the ball. Hazley had good leadership and had one of her better defensive games.”

Rock Hill had 8 players score with 3 in double figures. Hadyn Bailey led all scorers with 16 points, Hazley Matthews scored 12 and J’lynn Risner got 11. Lola Hankins just missed double figures with 8 points.

Taylor Barnes scored 8 points for Gallipolis (2-11, 0-8).

Rock Hill took an 18-7 first quarter lead as Matthews hit a pair of trifectas and had 8 points while Hankins hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

The lead went to 31-10 at the half as Risner scored 9 of her points.

Bailey took over in the third quarter as she drilled a 3-pointer and scored 13 points.

Blayr Knipp came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and score 5 points and Abigail Payne also hit from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter as Rock Hill outscored Gallipolis 8-2.

Rock Hill 18 13 22 8 = 61

Gallipolis 7 3 5 2 = 17

ROCK HILL (9-4, 7-1): Hadyn Bailey 6 1 1-2 16, Blayr Knipp 1 1 0-0 5, Hope Easterling 2 0 0-0 4, Hazley Matthews 3 2 0-0 12, Lola Hankins 1 1 3-5 8, Haleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Abigail Payne 0 1 0-0 3, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 5 0 1-1 11. Totals: 19 6 5-9 61. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (2-11, 0-8): Taylor Barnes 1 2 0-0 8, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Maddi Davis 0 0 2-2 2, Chanee Cremeens 0 0 0-2 0, Kenya Peck 0 1 1-2 4, Emma Hammons 1 0 0-0 2, Halli Angel 0 0 0-0 0, Natsuko Hattori 0 0 0-0 0, Lamiyah Wilson 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 2 3 4-8 17. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.