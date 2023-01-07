Ironton goes inside and outside to beat Gallipolis Published 10:32 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Back in the 1940s, Army’s football team had a running back tandem of Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis.

Blanchard was called Mr. Inside and Davis was Mr. Outside.

It is now 2023 and the Ironton Fighting Tigers basketball team has a scoring tandem of Braden Schreck and Shaun Terry who could be the new Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside.

The duo combined for 37 points on Saturday as Ironton got a big 57-53 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipoliis Blue Devils.

Terry had 19 points that included five 3-pointers with four coming in the third quarter. Schreck had 18 points with his mid-range jumpers and driving layups.

“We won it with defense and rebounding,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes. “We had some real good performances offensively. I know Shaun had a real good streak in the third quarter. It pretty much carried us. Landen with 10 and Braden with 18, so you got three with double digits and that’s about all you can ask.”

Landen Wilson had 10 points along with 3 assists for Ironton (5-3, 3-1). Ethan White had 7 rebounds, Schreck 6, Terry 5 and Tayden Carpenter 4.

Terry also had 5 assists and 2 steals and Carpenter 2 steals.

Gallipolis (9-4, 3-3) was led by Isaac Clary with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Wesley Saunders scored 16.

The game was tied five times and the lead changed hands three times in the first quarter. The game was tied 10-all on a layup by Schreck and then Terry had a steal and layup follow by his 3-pointer to put Ironton up 17-10 at the end of the quarter.

Gallipolis got within 17-14 after jumpers by Brody Fellure and Kenyon Franklin. But Carpenter answered with a pair of 3-pointers for Ironton before the Blue Devils’ Jance Lambert hit a 3-pointer and the Fighting Tigers led 23-19 at the half.

A 3-pointer by Lambert and layup by Clary put the Blue Devils up 24-23 to begin the second half. Schreck scored as Ironton regained the lead only to have Saunders hit a trey for Gallipolis and a 27-25 lead.

Lincoln Barnes’ layup tied the game and then Terry took over and hit four 3-pointers over the rest of the quarter and Wilson’s trifecta before the end of the quarter had Ironton up 46-37.

Ironton took its biggest lead of the game on a putback by White to begin the fourth quarter and it was 48-37.

But Gallipolis kept chipping away behind Clary who had a putback and a 3-point play to cut the deficit to 53-49.

Wilson made a layup for Ironton only to have Saunders get back-to-back layups and it was 55-53.

Schreck hit a foul shot with one minute left and then Gallipolis missed a 3-pointer and Ironton got the rebound.

Wilson was fouled with 22 seconds to play and hit the front end of a one-and-one to make it 57-53.

The Blue Devils missed another 3-point attempt and Ironton was able to use up the final 6 seconds.

“We played really hard. Our defense has been good. We’re getting better,” said Barnes who noted that six of Ironton’s top seven players were starters on the football team.

“Clary ended up with (19) but he only hd four in the first half and we slowed a couple of their other kids down,” said Barnes.

“At the end I was a little nervous, but we have to be aggressive. We can’t hold the ball for three or four minutes. That’s not how we play.”

Ironton 15 8 23 11 = 57

Gallipolis 10 9 18 16 = 53

IRONTON (5-3, 3-1): Lincoln Barnes 1 0 0-0 2, Shaun Terry 2 5 0-0 19, Landen Wilson 2 1 3-5 10, Braden Schreck 8 0 2-6 18, Ethan White 1 1 0-0 5, Amari Felder 0 0 0-0 0, Hayden Carpenter 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22-47 5-11 57. 3-pt goals: 8-20. Rebounds: 8-O, 20-D = 28 (White 7, Schreck 6, Terry 5, Carpenter 4). Deadball/team rebounds: 3. Assists: 11 (Terry 5, Wilson 3, Schreck 2). Steals: 6 (Terry 2, Carpenter 2). Blocks: 1 (White). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (9-4, 3-3): Jance Lambert 1 2 0-0 8, Wesley Saunders 4 2 2-2 16, Brody Fellure 1 0 0-0 2, Kenyon Franklin 3 0 0-0 6, Isaac Clary 8 0 3-5 19, Blake Caldwell 0 0 0-0 0, Joey Darnbrough 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 22-56 5-7 53. 3-pt goals: 4-19. Rebounds: 13-O, 19-D = 32 (Clary 13, Franklin 6, Fellure 6). Team/deadball rebounds: 2. Assists: 11 (Fellure 3). Steals: 5 (Franklin 2). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.