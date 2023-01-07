Pointers do what they need to do in win over Redmen Published 6:49 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers did what they needed to do. Caleb Lovely did more than he needed.

Lovely drilled seven 3-pointers as he scored 25 points as the Pointers beat the Rock Hill Redmen 64-44 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

“We just went out and took care of business. We knew we had to play well and keep winning and we did that,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

“Lovely was in the zone. When you make seven 3-pointers, that’s quite an effort.”

Jordan Ermalovich hit three 3-pointers as he scored 11 points to go with 4 assists. Xander Dornon and Xathan Haney grabbed 8 rebounds each as the Pointers improved to 8-3 and 5-1 in the OVC.

Noah Doddridge scored 16 points and Blake Porter added 11 for Rock Hill (5-4, 1-4).

Carter Smith hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Lovely added 4 points to give South Point a 15-10 first quarter lead.

Dylan Griffith and Doddridge scored 4 points each for Rock Hill.

Lovely and Ermalovich each drained a pair of 3-pointers as South Point opened up a 34-18 halftime lead.

Doddridge had half of Rock Hill’s 8 points in the quarter.

Lovely really heated up in the third quarter as he knocked down five shots from behind the arc for 15 points and Ermalovich had a trey and a basket as the Pointers outscored the Redmen 24-14 to extend the lead to 58-32.

Doddridge scored 6 points as he and Griffith each hit 3-pointers for the Redmen.

Porter got 5 points and Brayden Adams 4 as Rock Hill outscored the Pointers 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

Rock Hill 10 8 14 12 = 44

South Point 15 19 24 6 = 64

ROCK HILL (5-4, 1-4): Noah Doddridge 5 2 3-4 16, Dylan Griffith 2 1 1-4 8, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 2 0 0-0 4, Izzak Cox 1 0 1-2 3, Levi Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Porter 4 0 3-4 11, Braxton Hopper 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 2 8-14 44. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (8-3, 5-1): Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Childers 1 0 2-2 4, Caleb Lovely 2 7 0-0 25, Jordan Ermalovich 1 3 0-0 11, Xathan Haney 1 0 0-0 2, Carter Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Desaun Garred 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Hanshaw 1 0 1-2 3, Xander Dornon 2 0 0-0 4, Jackson Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 2 0 0-1 4. Totals: 25-44 3-5 64. 3-pt goals: 11-21. Rebounds: 35 (Dornon 8, Haney 8). Assists: 16 (Haney 5, Ermalovich 4, Lovely 4). Steals: 3. Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.