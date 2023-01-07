Unbeaten Lady Titans down Redwomen Published 11:21 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Did you ever just have one of those days?

Nothing seemed to be clicking for Rock Hill as the Redwomen lost to the unbeaten Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans 54-22 on Saturday at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.

Notre Dame didn’t waste any time by taking a 25-10 first quarter lead.

Kamryn Bradford and Gracie Ashley each hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points apiece, Ella Kirby hit a pair of 3-pointers and Annabelle Ball also hit a trey for the Lady Titans.

Hazley Matthews had 4 points, Lola Hankins hit a 3-pointer and Hope Easterling had 3 points for the Redwomen.

But the Redwomen couldn’t hit their shots the rest of the game as they scored in the low single digits.

The Lady Titans went up 33-13 at the half and then Annie Dettwiller scored 7 points and Kirby hit a trifecta to make it 47-17 lead.

Notre Dame (13-0) had three players double figures as Dettwiller scored 15, Kirby 4 and Ashley 11.

Easterling had 7 points and Matthews 6 for Rock Hill.

Notre Dame 25 8 14 7 = 54

Rock Hill. 10 3 4 5 = 22

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (13-0): Ella Kirby 0 4 2-4 14, Kamryn Bradford 2 1 0-0 7, Annie Dettwiller 5 0 5-5 15, Savannah Holtgreve 0 0 0-0 0, Annabelle Ball 0 1 0-0 3, Gracie Ashley 3 1 2-2 11, Katie Strickland 2 0 0-2 4, Alivia Taylor 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7 9-13 54. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-5): Hadyn Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 3 0 1-1 7, Hazley Matthews 1 0 4-4 6, Haleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 0 1 0-0 3, Lola Hankins 0 1 1-2 4. Totals: 5 1 6-7 22. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.