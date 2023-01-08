Lady Panthers quick start too much for Trimble Published 12:06 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTOVILLE — A good start meant a good finish for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

Chesapeake built a 17-point first half lead and went on to beat the Trimble Lady Tomcats 55-36 on Saturday in the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.

Sophi Hutchinson scored 19 points and Kate Ball netted 10 to paced the offense for the Lady Panthers (10-3).

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 17-5 lead as six different players scored. Brooklyn McComas hit a 3-pointer and scored all 5 of her points while Hutchinson also hit a trey and Erin Hicks was 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Rilynn Fouts hit a 3-pointer for Trimble.

The lead went to 31-14 in the second quarter as Ball and Robin Isaacs scored 4 points each.

Joelle Richards had 5 points for the Lady Tomcats.

Hutchinson scored 6 points while Ball and Hannah Webb scored 4 points each and the lead grew to 47-21 in the third quarter.

Fouts had 4 of Trimble’s 7 points in the quarter.

After Hutchinson scored 8 points to start the fourth quarter, Chesapeake coach Chris Ball emptied his bench and Trimble outscored the Lady Panthers 15-8.

Jaylee Orsborne hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Richards added a trey for Trimble.

Osborne had 13 points and Fouts 10 to pace Trimble (1-7).

Trimble 5 9 7 15 = 36

Chesapeake 17 14 16 8 = 55

TRIMBLE (1-7): Jaylee Orsborne 3 1 4-4 13, Rilynn Fouts 2 1 3-3 10, Joelle Richards 2 1 1-2 8, Emma Bycoftski 1 0 0-0 2, Mikayla Dane 0 0 0-0 0, Mckenzie Eing 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 9 3 9-11 36. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (10-3): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 8 1 0-1 19, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 3 0 0-0 6, Abbey Isaacs 2 0 0-0 4, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 5 0 0-0 10, Brooklyn McComas 11 0-0 5, Hannah Webb 2 0 0-2 4, Erin Hicks 2 0 3-6 7, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 2 3-7 55. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.