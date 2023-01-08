Lady Panthers quick start too much for Trimble

Published 12:06 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Erin Hicks (30) is tripped up as she tries to go through the Trimble defense during Saturday’s game at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

PROCTOVILLE — A good start meant a good finish for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

Chesapeake built a 17-point first half lead and went on to beat the Trimble Lady Tomcats 55-36 on Saturday in the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.

Sophi Hutchinson scored 19 points and Kate Ball netted 10 to paced the offense for the Lady Panthers (10-3).

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 17-5 lead as six different players scored. Brooklyn McComas hit a 3-pointer and scored all 5 of her points while Hutchinson also hit a trey and Erin Hicks was 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Rilynn Fouts hit a 3-pointer for Trimble.

The lead went to 31-14 in the second quarter as Ball and Robin Isaacs scored 4 points each.

Joelle Richards had 5 points for the Lady Tomcats.

Hutchinson scored 6 points while Ball and Hannah Webb scored 4 points each and the lead grew to 47-21 in the third quarter.

Fouts had 4 of Trimble’s 7 points in the quarter.

After Hutchinson scored 8 points to start the fourth quarter, Chesapeake coach Chris Ball emptied his bench and Trimble outscored the Lady Panthers 15-8.

Jaylee Orsborne hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Richards added a trey for Trimble.

Osborne had 13 points and Fouts 10 to pace Trimble (1-7).

Trimble    5 9 7 15 = 36

Chesapeake 17 14 16 8 = 55

TRIMBLE (1-7): Jaylee Orsborne 3 1 4-4 13, Rilynn Fouts 2 1 3-3 10, Joelle Richards 2 1 1-2 8, Emma Bycoftski 1 0 0-0 2, Mikayla Dane 0 0 0-0 0, Mckenzie Eing 1 0 1-2 3. Totals:  9 3 9-11 36. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (10-3): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 8 1 0-1 19, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 3 0 0-0 6, Abbey Isaacs 2 0 0-0 4, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 5 0 0-0 10, Brooklyn McComas 11 0-0 5, Hannah Webb 2 0 0-2 4, Erin Hicks 2 0 3-6 7, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 2 3-7 55. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

