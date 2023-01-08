Commission resumes Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

After a holiday break, the Lawrence County Commission will resume regular meetings on Monday.

The first session of the year will begin with an organizational meeting at 10 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Lawrence County Courthouse, followed by the regular weekly meeting.

The meeting will be the first with newly-elected Commissioner Mike Finley. He was elected in November 2022, defeating three-term Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. in the May primary. Finley was unopposed in the fall general election.

He will join commissioners DeAnna Holiday and Colton Copley on the body. All of the county’s commissioners are Republicans, maintaining their party’s full control of the past three years.