Lady Hornets lean on their defense to stop Lady Irish Published 12:44 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets have been able to hang their hat on the defense this season.

On Saturday at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, the Lady Hornets were hanging up lots of hats as they beat the Huntington St. Joseph Lady Fighting Irish 40-32.

“We played defense in the first half,” said Lady Hornets coach Nick Miller as his team limited the Lady Irish to just 5 points in the first two quarters.

“(Niko) Kaufmann is a good player and had a great third quarter for them, but we re-grouped and held on.”

Autum Hicks hit a 3-pointer that gave Coal Grove a 5-2 first quarter lead.

Hicks had 4 more points and Alivia Noel got 3 more as the Lady Hornets (7-6) went up 13-5 at the half.

Niko Kaufmann knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 13 points as the Lady Irish cut the deficit to 26-22 in the third quarter.

Kinsey Keeney drained a pair of 3-pointers and Kelsey Fraley scored 4 points to keep the Lady Hornets in front.

But Fraley hit a 3-pointer and connected on 5-of-6 at the foul line and Hicks hit her second 3-pointer as Coal Grove outscored the Lady Irish to secure the win.

Ramey George hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 point while Kaufmann had 4 more points for the Lady Irish.

Fraley led the Lady Hornets with 14 points and Autum Hicks scored 11 points.

Kaufmann scored 19 points and George 11 for the Lady Irish (0-6).

St. Joseph 2 3 17 10 = 32

Coal Grove 5 8 13 14 = 40

HUNTINGTON ST. JOSEPH (0-6): Ramey George 1 1 6-12 11, Chloe Lee 1 0 0-2 2, Niko Kaufmann 7 1 2-2 19, Maren Muth 0 0 0-0 0, Sophie Ransbottom 0 0 0-0 0, Campbell Lee 0 0 0-0 0, Jules Tanksersley 0 0 0-0 0, Yifei Chen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2 8-16 32. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: George.

COAL GROVE (7-6): Kelsey Fraley 1 1 9-12 14, Kinsey Keeney 0 2 0-1 6, Brannah Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 2 0 2-5 6, Autum Hicks 2 2 1-4 11, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jenna Hicks 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 5 13-24 40. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Keaton.