ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.

• U.S. 52 and State Route 243 Culvert Repair – Work is set to begin on Oct. 3 for a project to repair three culverts at two locations:

— State Route 243 between County Road 17 (Rankins Creek Road) and County Road 57 (McKee-Ratcliff Road)

— U.S. 52 between Burlington-Macedonia Road and Solida Road

During the project, traffic will be maintained on both routes. One lane of State Route 243 will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. At least one lane of U.S. 52 will be maintained in each direction. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Estimated completion: Winter.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.