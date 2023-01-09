Coleson Blagg Published 3:14 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Coleson Blagg

Coleson Reid Blagg, infant son of Jeremy and Chelsea Markins Blagg, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Some only dream of angels, we held one in our arms… We may have only held you for a moment, but we will hold you in our hearts forever.

In addition to his parents, Coleson is survived by his sister, Addison Rae Blagg; and his brother, Jase Ryan Blagg; maternal grandparents, Kevin and Gina Bowshier Markins of Coal Grove; paternal grandparents, Tim and Glenda McFann Blagg of Decatur; two uncles, Jordan Blagg and T.J. (Brittany) Blagg; five cousins, Hayden, Preslee, Kaysen, Graylen and Brayleigh Blagg; and paternal great grandmother, Barb McFann.

There will be no funeral services.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Blagg family.