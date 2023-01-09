Coleson Blagg

Published 3:14 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By Obituaries

Coleson Blagg

Coleson Reid Blagg, infant son of Jeremy and Chelsea Markins Blagg, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Some only dream of angels, we held one in our arms… We may have only held you for a moment, but we will hold you in our hearts forever.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to his parents, Coleson is survived by his sister, Addison Rae Blagg; and his brother, Jase Ryan Blagg; maternal grandparents, Kevin and Gina Bowshier Markins of Coal Grove; paternal grandparents, Tim and Glenda McFann Blagg of Decatur; two uncles, Jordan Blagg and T.J. (Brittany) Blagg; five cousins, Hayden, Preslee, Kaysen, Graylen and Brayleigh Blagg; and paternal great grandmother, Barb McFann.

There will be no funeral services.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Blagg family.

More Obituaries

Wanda Fortner

Jessica Wallace

Vonda Hunt

Robert Corbin

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would you like to see the Lawrence County Commission focus on most for 2023?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections