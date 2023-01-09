Dorothy Rice
Published 10:07 am Monday, January 9, 2023
Dorothy Rice
Dorothy Louise Rice, 92 of South Point, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Riverview, South Point
Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Matt Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon, prior to the service.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.