Published 10:07 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Dorothy Rice

Dorothy Louise Rice, 92 of South Point, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Riverview, South Point

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Matt Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon, prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.