Jessica Wallace Published 2:15 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Jessica Wallace

April 26, 1977–Jan. 8, 2023

Jessica Lea Moore Wallace, 45, of Coal Grove, passed away art King’s Daughters Medical Center on Jan. 8, 2023.

She was born April 26, 1977 to Gene and Sandy Moore.

Jessica was educated in Columbus public schools and became a registered nurse after graduating from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus.

She developed many lifetime friends while training for her beloved profession, which involved working as a nurse for The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington and finally in the home healthcare industry.

Jessica was an active member of First Baptist Church, Russell, Kentucky, where she and David enjoyed serving as greeters and participating in the Bible Fellowship ministry.

Her favorite hobby was traveling with her husband, David. They especially enjoyed ocean beach vacations and short weekend trips to Amish country for shopping and sightseeing.

Jessica was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Sandy Hitchcock Moore, her grandparents, Garland and Vesta Moore, and Earl and Louise Hitchcock; also, her Mother-in-law, Connell Wallace.

She is survived by her husband of nine years, David Wallace; her father, Gene Moore; stepmother, Rebecca Moore; and sister, Deanna Spring (Brian). Also surviving, are many beloved and dear aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Russell, 901 Ashland Dr., Russell, KY 41169 to the missionary group Golden Girls or Amy for Africa.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.