Robert Corbin

Published 10:07 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Robert Wayne Corbin, 56, of Ironton, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Ironton Campus.

He is survived by a wife, Helen Corbin.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Corbin family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

