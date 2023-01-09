South Point responds to EPA Published 12:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Village plans to install water meters by June 2024

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin gave an update at Tuesday’s meeting of council and said the Village of South Point has sent its response to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regarding metered water usage.

The village received a letter from the EPA on Nov. 30, which mandated the village move to a metered water system to come into compliance with violations with the agency.

The issue of water usage in the village has been a focus for several years, with officials stating that residents had been using too much water for the system, but had the village resisted the idea of implementing meters for village residents.

Water meters have been in use for customers of the system who live outside village limits.

The village had 30 days to reply to the notice from the EPA and they stated they have a plan for compliance.

Gaskin said there are 1,200-15,000 customers in the village who will need meters. Of those, he said about 800 already have a base for installation.

He said village workers, once meters are ordered, could install about five or six per day.

The plan is for the meters to be in place by June 2024.