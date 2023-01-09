Thacker’s basket rallies Dragons by upset-minded Panthers Published 6:11 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Chesapeake Panthers were on the verge of a second major upset, but the Fairland Dragons’ J.D. Thacker became his team’s savior.

Thacker scored the winning basket to give the Dragons a 39-37 comeback win over the Panthers in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Chesapeake (3-7, 2-3) had upset South Point earlier this season and were three minutes of a second upset.

Will Davis had a steal and layup as Fairland took its first lead at 33-32 with 3:12 to play, but Camron Shockley hit a 3-pointer as the Panthers went back up 35-33.

Fairland came back to tie the game and Thacker scored to give his team a 39-37 lead.

The Panthers had a couple of opportunities to tie or win the game but could not connect.

Thacker scored 5 points and Davis 4 points in the fourth quarter as Fairland outscored the Panthers 16-7.

Braxton Oldaker had 4 points for Chesapeake.

The Panthers took a 9-4 first quarter lead as Caleb Cox hit a trey and had 5 points.

Chase Allen and Brody Buchanan each had a basket for Fairland (8-4, 4-2).

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 of the Dragons points in the second quarter as they cut the deficit to 18-14 at the half.

Dannie Maynard scored 6 points and Philip Thacker 4 as Chesapeake built a 30-23 lead after three quarters.

Buchanan hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points for the Dragons.

Allen led Fairland with 14 points. Buchanan got 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Maynard and Shockley scored 10 points each and Oldaker had 8 points and 7 rebounds for Chesapeake.

Chesapeake 9 9 12 7 = 37

Fairland 4 10 9 16 = 39

CHESAPEAKE (3-7, 2-3): Caleb Cox 1-3 1-3 0-0 5, Dannie Maynard 5-6 0-8 0-0 10, Camron Shockley 1-3 2-4 2-2 10, Braxton Oldaker 4-5 0-1 0-0 8, Philip Thacker 1-2 0-0 2-4 4, Carter Collins 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Skeens 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-35 4-6 37. 3-pt goals: 3-16. Rebounds: 22 (Oldaker 7, Maynard 5, Thacker 4). Assists: 6 (Shockley 3, Maynard 2). Steals: 0. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (8-4, 4-2): Will Davis 2-4 0-1 0-2 4, Chase Allen 5-7 1-3 1-1 14, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 3-7 0-3 1-2 7, Steeler Leep 2-4 0-0 1-2 5, Keegan Smith 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 3-4 1-3 0-1 9. Totals: 7-37 3-8 39. 3-pt goals: 2-10. Rebounds: 12 (Buchanan 3, Davis 3, Leep 3). Assists: 5 (Buchanan 2, Davis 2). Steals: 9 (Buchanan 3, Davis 2, Allen 2). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.