Vonda Hunt Published 12:16 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Vonda Hunt

Vonda Lynn Hunt, 52, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Per her request, there will be no services.

Email newsletter signup

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

www.wallaceffh.com