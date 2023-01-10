Bad odd quarters prove to be costly to Lady Pointers Published 1:21 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Instead of odd man out, it was odd quarter needed to be thrown out.

Email newsletter signup

South Point’s offense struggled in the first and third quarters and as a result the Lady Pointers lost 49-38 to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Portsmouth (13-2, 6-2) bolted from the starting gate by outscoring South Point 21-9 in the first quarter.

Sienna Allen had a 3-pointer and scored 9 points, Daysha Reid hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Savannah Cantrell added 4 points for the Lady Trojans.

Elizabeth Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Lady Pointers (3-8, 3-5).

Saratina Jackson drained a triple and scored 7 points and Camille Hall also hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter as South Point cut the spread to 34-23.

Allen had 6 points including a pair of free throws for Portsmouth.

But the Lady Pointers could only manage a basket by Hall in the third quarter as Portsmouth opened up a 43-25 lead.

The Lady Trojans scored only 9 points with Allen getting 7 points including 3-of-4 from the line.

In the fourth quarter,

Sarah Mitchell, Emma Saddler and Hall each hit 3-pointers as South Point outscored Portsmouth 13-6.

The Lady Trojans were 4-of-7 from the line in the quarter.

Jackson had 9 points and Hall 8 for South Point.

Allen had a game-high 23 points and Reid 12 points for Portsmouth.

South Point 9 14 2 13 = 38

Portsmouth 21 13 9 6 = 49

SOUTH POINT (3-8, 3-5): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ermalovich 2 1 0-0 7, Camille Hall 1 2 0-4 8, Sarah Mitchell 1 1 0-0 5, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 1 2-2 5, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 2 1 2-2 9, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6 4-8 38. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (13-2, 6-2): Emily Cheatham 2 0 0-3 4, Sienna Allen 7 1 5-6 23, Daysha Reid 2 2 2-4 12, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 0 0 2-2 2, Sydney Meadow 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 3 0 2-4 8. Totals: 14 3 11-19 49. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.